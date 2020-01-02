The counselor, Sheila Conroy, will serve as a victim assistance coordinator “to assist in bringing about healing, justice and peace for those suffering from sexual abuse perpetrated by clergy and others employed by the church in years past,” the news release said.
Survivors can contact Conroy directly. She will provide therapeutic service and “confidentially communicate” victims’ needs and concerns with diocesan leaders to provide the best care plan.
She has held positions as contractor to the state of Vermont, dealing with the effects of sexual abuse on children and their families.
