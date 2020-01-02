BURLINGTON, Vt. — In response to concerns raised by survivors of clergy sexual abuse and their families, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington and Vermont Catholic Charities have contracted with a mental health counselor to assist them, the organizations said Thursday.

“In many conversations and communications with survivors, Bishop Christopher Coyne and other church leaders have been told that it is often difficult for survivors to approach the church directly, especially since it was an agent of the church that was responsible for their abuse,” the groups said in a news release. “Many felt that there needed to be another way to get the help and support they need.”