In his statement, the governor cautions that the process of impeachment is serious and “should not be taken lightly or abused.”

This is not the first time Scott has responded to a controversy surrounding the president. The governor was outspoken in July after Trump said four Democratic congresswomen of color should “go back” to the countries they came from.

Scott called the president’s comments racist and not befitting a world leader.

