FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Max Misch, center, a white nationalist who harassed former Vermont legislator Kiah Morris, attends a news conference in Bennington, Vt. Misch was arrested Wednesday, Feb., 6, in Bennington after troopers searched his home and found evidence he had purchased large capacity ammunition feeding devices, which were banned last year. (Lisa Rathke, File/Associated Press)

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A self-described white nationalist who prompted Vermont’s only female black legislator to resign is facing a charge he possessed illegal, large capacity gun magazines.

State Police say 36-year-old Max Misch, of Bennington, was arrested Wednesday after troopers searched his home and found evidence he had purchased large capacity ammunition feeding devices. He’s due in court Thursday.

Last year, the Vermont Legislature passed a law banning large capacity magazines.

Former Democratic State Rep. Kia Morris resigned in September after receiving what she said were racial threats from Misch. Prosecutors said Misch’s actions violated no laws and declined to prosecute.

Last month, Misch attended a news conference held by Morris. Misch, who could not be reached Thursday, described himself as an online troll out of boredom and because “it’s fun.”

