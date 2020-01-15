Fioravanti has been an attorney with the Delaware law firm of Prickett, Jones & Elliott since 1999. His private practice has included a focus on corporate and commercial litigation, including mergers and acquisitions, fiduciary duties of officers and directors, corporate governance, and litigation involving limited liability companies. He previously worked in broadcasting as a reporter and editor for KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia and as a Washington, D.C. correspondent.
Fioravanti was born in Wilmington and graduated from Salesianum High School before earning a political science degree from the University of Delaware and a law degree from the University of Maryland.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.