Vice President Harris tests positive for coronavirus

Harris tests positive for the coronavirus Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Vice President Harris has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Tuesday, becoming the most senior Biden administration official to contract a virus that has afflicted millions of Americans. Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests but has exhibited no symptoms, Harris’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said.

The vice president is not considered a close contact to President Biden or first lady Jill Biden because of their respective recent travel schedules. Harris will isolate and continue to work from her residence, returning to the White House when she tests negative, Allen said.

Harris, 57, is fully vaccinated and boosted. She is in a vulnerable demographic that the Food and Drug Administration made eligible for a second booster shot in March.

Two Democratic senators — Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Ron Wyden (Ore.) — tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, as well. With Harris, the Democrats’ tiebreaking vote in the Senate, isolating until she tests negative, any contentious votes in the Senate will most likely be on hold.

Harris had been on the West Coast last week, with stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and returned to Washington on Monday. She had been slated to attend the funeral of former secretary of state Madeleine Albright on Wednesday with the president.

— Amy B Wang,

Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Matt Viser

Cawthorn cited for

gun in bag at airport

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was cited Tuesday for having a gun at a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said, the second time he has violated rules that prohibit traveling with firearms in carry-on bags.

Cawthorn was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, then released, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Authorities took possession of the loaded gun, which police said is standard procedure.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident occurred about 9 a.m., when a TSA officer spotted the gun in a bag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn stated that the firearm was his and that Cawthorn was cooperative with officers.

A police report indicates officers recovered a Staccato C2, firearm magazine and 9mm rounds of ammunition. The gun was loaded, according to two people with knowledge of the incident.

Cawthorn’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The incident is the second time in recent months Cawthorn was found with a gun at an airport checkpoint.

A gun was taken by Asheville Regional Airport police after it was found in a bag at a security checkpoint in February 2021, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

The TSA fine for a second offense can reach $13,900.

TSA rules prohibit passengers from carrying firearms unless they are secured in a hard and locked case and placed in checked baggage. Individuals must also inform the airline that they are traveling with a firearm.

— Lori Aratani and Eugene Scott

Air Force general's

pay to be docked

An Air Force major general in Ohio who was convicted on one of three specifications of an abusive sexual contact charge was told Tuesday that he would receive a reprimand and must forfeit $10,910 of monthly pay for five months.

Maj. Gen. William Cooley, 56, was found guilty Saturday in what was the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.

The week-long court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one accusing Cooley of a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.

Cooley had the option of a trial by court member jurors or by military judge and chose to have the case heard by the judge. He had faced a maximum punishment of dismissal, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, and confinement for seven years.

A former commander of Air Force Research Laboratory, Cooley was fired from that post in January 2020 after an Air Force investigation and has worked in an administrative job since then.

— Associated Press

