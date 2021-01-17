Karen Pence, speaking before her husband took the podium, became emotional and briefly faltered as she addressed the troops. “It is such an honor to be with you — here I go — for our very last trip as vice president and second lady of the United States,” she said.
The Pences thanked the sailors at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Saturday.
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as Pence’s successor on Wednesday. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will become the nation’s first second gentleman.
