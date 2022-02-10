Story continues below advertisement

Voting on the proposal began last fall, and the victims had until Dec. 28 to turn in their ballots. In a statement, the Boy Scouts of America said a preliminary voting report showed that about 73 percent of survivors voted in favor of the plan. The proposal required 75 percent to proceed to a confirmation hearing. At the time, lawyers for the victims who voted against the settlement said their clients thought the average payout was too low.

Jason Amala, a sexual abuse attorney with Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala who represents more than 1,125 men who said they were victimized as children by Boy Scout leaders, estimated in early January that under the terms proposed at the time, each claimant would have received an average of $31,000, far less than the amounts that were approved or given out in cases involving USA Gymnastics and Roman Catholic dioceses.

Amala is among the attorneys who, court documents show, are now advising their clients to reverse their votes and approve the settlement.

— Casey Parks

Fighter jet flown by contractor crashes

A fighter jet operated by a military contractor crashed west of Phoenix on Thursday but the pilot ejected safely and no one on the ground was hurt, a spokesman for the contractor and U.S. Air Force officials said.

The French-made Mirage F1 crashed near Buckeye, a growing community about 30 miles west of Phoenix.

John Rupp, director of foreign military sales for Airborne Tactical Advantage Co., confirmed it was one of his company’s jets that went down. The pilot was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is being treated for only minor injuries.

The plane was destroyed. The company said it would investigate the cause and work with authorities to determine the cause.

Officials at Luke Air Force Base in nearby Glendale later confirmed the crash and said it occurred late Thursday morning about 15 miles west of the base in an unpopulated area. The plane had been operating out of Luke, the Air Force’s main base for training F-35 fighter pilots.

ATAC is one of a growing number of contractors that fly aircraft to help train military aviators. The company provides aggressor aircraft to help military fighter pilots learn their trade as well as other services to the military.

Another Mirage F1 operated by a different contractor crashed in Las Vegas in May last year as the pilot came in to land at nearby Nellis Air Force Base. The pilot was killed.

— Associated Press

Fordham names first woman as president

Fordham University, a Jesuit institution in New York, has named its new president, Tania Tetlow. She is the first woman and first layperson to lead the school in its 181-year history.

Tetlow broke the same two barriers in her previous job, serving since 2018 as president of Loyola University New Orleans, a 110-year-old Jesuit university.

Tetlow was unanimously elected Thursday as Fordham’s next president and will start July 1, Fordham Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Daleo said in a news release.

Fordham’s outgoing president, the Rev. Joseph McShane, is stepping down after about two decades in office.

Tetlow became president of Loyola in August 2018 and was formally inaugurated that November.