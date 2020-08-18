They should have been safe.

They locked all the doors and went to bed by 11 p.m. as they had been told. But in the early hours of the next morning, Joseph James DeAngelo broke into their home. The older sister was tied up; the woman in the courtroom described herself waking with a hand clapped over her mouth. She was sexually assaulted multiple times.

“How could my life ever go back to what we knew before that night in July?” the woman testified. “My normal teenage years were gone. My safety and security were taken away from me that night and I would never get that back.”

Roughly four decades after DeAngelo, 74, carried out a string of 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes across a wide swath of California, his victims got to describe the impact of one of the nation’s worst serial predators.

Tuesday marked the first of three days of testimony from dozens of victims, some of whom recalled in detail the searing experience of waking in their own beds to find the man who would later become known as the Golden State Killer standing over them. The hearing is being streamed live on YouTube. DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced to life without parole on Friday.

The woman who was raped when she was 15 told a judge she was determined not to let her fear rule her life or curtail her freedom. She said she gained a measure of closure and peace by finally forgiving the man subsequently identified as DeAngelo in 2004. The Post generally does not name victims of sexual assault.

DeAngelo, wearing a white surgical mask and an orange jail jumpsuit, watched impassively at the defense table. He did not speak during the early part of the hearing.

Another woman described an attack on her and her mother that was so terrifying it left an indelible mark. The woman was just 7 at the time.

“That was the day I knew I had proof,” the woman testified. “Monsters were real. He was the bogeyman.”

In June, DeAngelo reached a deal with prosecutors in six California counties that would spare him the possibility of the death penalty in exchange for admitting to 76 counts.

The marathon plea hearing spanned hours as prosecutors described in graphic detail each count against a predator so prolific his crimes were once thought to be the work of multiple men. They stretched from Northern to Southern California during the timespan of 1975 to 1986.

“His monikers represent the sweeping geographical impact of his crimes,” said Thien Ho, assistant chief deputy district attorney for Sacramento County at the June plea hearing. “The Visalia Ransacker, the East Area Rapist, the Original Nightstalker and Golden State Killer. Each time he escaped, slipping away silently into the night, leaving communities terrified.”

The spree began in the San Joaquin Valley in the mid-’70s with a string of burglaries and one killing. Claude Snelling was gunned down in his Visalia backyard in 1975, while trying to fend DeAngelo off from abducting Snelling’s teenage daughter.

In the late ‘70s, burglaries turned to a series of rapes in the Sacramento and San Francisco Bay areas. DeAngelo would often break into homes late at night, forcing a wife to tie up her husband with shoelaces before sexually assaulting her. In at least one case, plates and bowls were deviously piled on a husband’s back to keep him from moving — with DeAngelo threatening violence if he heard the sound of smashed dinnerware during an escape attempt.

The rapes escalated to a string of killings in Southern California from the late ‘70s through mid-’80s. The victims included Debra Manning and her boyfriend Robert Offerman, who were found dead in his Santa Barbara County apartment in 1979. Manning was raped and shot in the back of the head, before DeAngelo turned the gun on Offerman. Afterward, a prosecutor said at the June plea hearing that DeAngelo enjoyed a meal of leftover turkey out of Offerman’s refrigerator.

Detectives who investigated DeAngelo said he carefully planned his attacks and often had an escape route via a trail or stream away from the scene of the crime. For unknown reasons, the brutal crimes appeared to abruptly end in 1986.

The hunt for the killer quickly grew cold and remained so for decades before investigators employed a groundbreaking technique that used DNA recovered from a crime scene to find distant relatives of the killer in a public genetic database. They then constructed family trees to find a possible suspect in DeAngelo.

DeAngelo was a disgraced former police officer who had bought guns during two sprees tied to the Golden State Killer.

DeAngelo was quietly living out his golden years in a Sacramento suburb when investigators scooped up an item with his DNA on it and definitively linked him to the crimes by matching it to genetic material taken from the crime scene. DeAngelo was arrested in April 2018, generating national attention.