The university caps the number of speakers at each meeting and further limits the number of people who can talk about a specific topic, according to the lawsuit.
Regents have been meeting by video conference during the COVID-19 pandemic but the policy is older, the lawsuit states.
There was no immediate comment from the university.
Hundreds of men say they were molested by Anderson while he served for decades as a university doctor. The university has acknowledged that assaults occurred and is in mediation to settle lawsuits. Anderson died in 2008.
Attorney Parker Stinar said it’s “traumatizing” to deny the victims an opportunity to speak at a public meeting.
“They were powerless against their abuser and now they feel powerless against the university,” Stinar said.
A report commissioned by the university found that officials were aware of allegations against Anderson, especially in the 1970s, but failed to act.