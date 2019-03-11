A glance at the 35 home countries of some of the 157 people who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet over the weekend:

AUSTRIA: 3

BELGIUM: 1

BRITAIN: 7

CANADA: 18

CHINA: 8

DIJIBOUTI: 1

EGYPT: 6

ETHIOPIA: 9

FRANCE: 7

GERMANY: 5

INDIA: 4

INDONESIA: 1

IRELAND: 1

ISRAEL: 2

ITALY: 8

KENYA: 32

MOROCCO: 2

MOZAMBIQUE: 1

NEPAL: 1

NIGERIA: 1

NORWAY: 1

POLAND: 2

RUSSIA: 3

RWANDA: 1

SAUDI ARABIA: 1

SERBIA: 1

SLOVAKIA: 4

SOMALIA: 1

SPAIN: 2

SUDAN: 1

SWEDEN: 4

TOGO: 1

UGANDA: 1

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: 8

YEMEN: 1

U.N. PASSPORT: 1

