Green had signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 but was dropped after the allegations surfaced.

The women say the university failed to investigate multiple assault allegations, offer health and counseling services or warn other students about Green.

An attorney for them was not immediately available to comment.

A USU spokesman says the school has not yet been served with the lawsuit.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD