BRAINERD, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota have released the names of a pilot and a nurse who were killed and a paramedic who was injured when a medical helicopter crashed at a regional airport.

North Memorial Health of Robbinsdale, the hospital that owns the helicopter, identifies the pilot as Tim McDonald and the nurse as Deb Schott. Both died at the scene of Friday’s crash at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

Paramedic Josh Duda was injured. Duda’s condition was unknown Saturday.

No patients were aboard when the AgustaWestland A-109 helicopter crashed in foggy conditions near Brainerd, about 127 miles (204 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Schott’s daughter, Air Force Tech Sgt. Kristie Collins, told the Star Tribune her mother was returning from a medical call at the time of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

