WOODBINE, Ga. — Police video shown at a recent court hearing captures an ex-Georgia police officer’s account of killing a fleeing black man.

Zechariah Presley, who is white, is facing a manslaughter charge in the case that’s drawn anger in the small town of Kingsland, near the Georgia-Florida line.

In the video , Presley can be heard telling fellow officers at the scene that 33-year-old Tony Green got on top of him during a struggle. Presley says the man then “took off and that’s when I fired.”

In a Tuesday court hearing, Presley requested immunity from prosecution and said he was defending himself. A judge didn’t immediately rule on Presley’s request.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation found that Green was fleeing when Presley shot him multiple times.

