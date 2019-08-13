MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Florida home’s surveillance camera caught an Amazon driver delivering a package and then taking a bicycle that belongs to the homeowner’s daughter.

The bike was resting against some trash cans on the driveway of the home in Mount Dora, an Orlando suburb.

TV station WESH reported Tuesday that the homeowner says she just wants to get her daughter’s bike back and isn’t interested in pressing charges.

She contacted Amazon and the Orange County Sheriff’s office and heard back Tuesday.

Deputies were able track down the driver who told them he thought the bike was being thrown out since it was resting against the trash cans. The homeowner was told the driver promised to return the bike.

Amazon says the driver is no longer delivering packages for the company.

