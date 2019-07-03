ATHENS, Ga. — Body camera video shows how hard police in Georgia tried to deescalate an encounter with a knife-wielding man before finally shooting him as he rushed at an officer.

The Athens-Clarke County police video released Tuesday shows officers backing away from the bloody man. They scream “please put the knife down” and “please don’t” as they retreat from 23-year-old Aaron Hong, who repeatedly yells “Do it.”

Hong approaches at an increasingly fast pace and ultimately rushes one officer who screams “no” before firing. A wounded Hong then stands up as they beg him to stay down, and tries to grab an officer’s gun before being fatally shot by the second officer.

Athens-Clarke County police Chief Cleveland Spruill says both officers are on leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.