CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer who fatally shot a black man in a parking lot after repeatedly ordering him to drop his gun was heard on bodycam video saying several times that she had no choice.

An 11-minute bodycam video released Wednesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shows the moments leading up to and after the shooting of 27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin outside a Burger King on March 25.

Officer Wende Kerl shot and killed Franklin. She was heard saying, “He pulled a gun. He wouldn’t drop it.” Later, she said, “All I know is I shot because he had a gun in his hand.”

A person could be heard groaning on the video, while a person inside the car where Franklin was shot was heard to say, “This is crazy, man.”

