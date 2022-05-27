Video released of shooting of Louisville man by US Marshal

Placeholder while article actions load

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a video that shows a Kentucky man running from police and holding a gun before he is fatally shot by a deputy U.S. Marshal. Omari Cryer, 25, was wanted on an arrest warrant for assault, strangulation, and terroristic threatening when U.S. Marshals Task Force officers tracked him to a residence in Louisville on March 20.

The six-minute video, posted Thursday evening, shows Cryer running from officers. An officer shouts “drop the gun” while Cryer jumps over a fence into a backyard. Cryer then can be seen lying on his back after the sound of a gunshot. The LMPD officer wearing the body camera then turns around, and the video shows a U.S. Marshal officer standing with a gun raised over the fence.

Officers then go to Cryer, find two gunshot wounds and begin to provide medical aid.

A slowed-down version of the video appears to show that Cryer was holding a gun while running from police. He does not point it at the officers.

The video does not show the point-of-view of the officer who shot Cryer. The face of the U.S. Marshal officer is blurred, and his identity has not been released by authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force includes LMPD officers.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has described the cause and manner of death as “gunshot wounds/homicide.”

Family members, at a protest Sunday, said this was another example of police killing Black men. They have demanded more transparency and answers from authorities.

Louisville police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service.

