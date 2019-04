CHICAGO — Newly released surveillance video appears to show two Chicago police officers dragging a high school student down a flight of stairs before striking and kicking her and using a stun gun.

Chicago Public Schools student Dnigma Howard’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said Friday that the video contradicts statements officers made saying the 16-year-old initiated the January altercation. She was charged with felony aggravated battery. Those charges were later dropped.

Dnigma’s father, Laurentio Howard, on Thursday filed an amended federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, the Chicago Board of Education and the officers. The city’s Law Department says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation. The school district’s inspector general and the agency that investigates Chicago police misconduct are both investigating.

Howard is seeking monetary damages. Stroth says the case can also be a “catalyst to influence police reform.”

