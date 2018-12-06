CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Four Florida police officers are on administrative leave after a cell phone video appeared to show one of them kicking a handcuffed man accused of stealing candy and drinks.

The video shot by a bystander Tuesday night shows 28-year-old Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford sitting on a curb with Coral Springs police officers around him. One officer kicks the man as another officer tells him to stop.

WSVN reports Narcisse-Beckford had struggled with police and had been shot with a stun gun.

Coral Springs police Chief Clyde Perry saw the video Wednesday and tells WPLG he immediately contacted the state attorney’s office.

Jail records say Narcisse-Beckford is black, 6-feet tall and 350 pounds. He faces multiple charges. The identities of the officers haven’t been released.

