CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia prosecutor has released a police dashcam video of a 16-year-old boy being beaten by officers during a November traffic stop.

Berkeley County Prosecutor Catie Wilkes Delligatti released the eight-minute video to The Associated Press on Thursday. The teen’s face is redacted in the video, taken from a sheriff’s cruiser.

Authorities originally denied media requests for the video, citing the investigation.

Two state troopers and a sheriff’s deputy were fired in January. Another deputy who was fired recently got his job back.

One trooper was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law — language used to describe crimes committed by police officers while on duty.

The indictment accuses Kennedy of using excessive force resulting in bodily injury.

