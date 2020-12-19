The videos posted Friday by the Appeal, an online news outlet, show officers pushing nonviolent demonstrators to the ground, spraying pepper spray on people and into crowds, and one officer saying he may have hit people with a car.
Police Commissioner William Gross said in a statement that he ordered an investigation as soon as the videos were brought to his attention.
— Associated Press
Judge gives ousted Milwaukee police chief his job back: A judge has given Milwaukee's ousted police chief his job back, just a day after the board that demoted him selected a new acting chief. Judge Christopher Foley on Friday reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission's August decision to demote Alfonso Morales, the Journal Sentinel reported. After his demotion, Morales retired, sued and requested a judicial review. Morales sought $625,000 in damages from the city. The judge reversed the decision to demote Morales to captain but did not give further instructions — something he said he could not do. Meanwhile, the commission continues to search for a permanent police chief after deadlocking on two external candidates.
Newest La. congressman in hospital with coronavirus: Louisiana's newest member of Congress was admitted to a hospital Saturday, one day after announcing that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Republican Rep.-elect Luke Letlow was admitted as a precaution, spokesman Andrew Bautsch told the News-Star. Bautsch also is fighting the disease, the newspaper said. Letlow was elected earlier this month to the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. He is scheduled to be sworn in next month.
— From news service