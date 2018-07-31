ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A vigil has been organized for a man shot and killed by police near a popular Pennsylvania amusement park.

Joseph Santos of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, was shot Saturday evening in South Whitehall Township, near Dorney Park.

Police say the 44-year-old Santos was damaging cars and interfering with traffic before an officer confronted him.

Vigil organizers from the group Make The Road Pennsylvania tell lehighvalleylive.com a vigil is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. near the shooting site.

They say Santos’s behavior didn’t justify the shooting. The group supports Latino and Latina residents across the state.

The group issued a statement calling the shooting an act of “extreme police brutality.”

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said he would refrain from commenting until the state police investigation is concluded.

