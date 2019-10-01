ANCHORAGE, Alaska — School officials in an Alaska Native village are investigating three racist, hate-filled notes left in the locker of a mixed-race student that urged the girl to kill herself, one day after another resident in the Bering Sea community died by suicide.

David Harris, the school principal in Hooper Bay, says he’s asking teachers to see if they recognize the handwriting on the notes, which targeted a 14-year-old girl who is part black and part Yup’ik.