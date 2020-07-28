“Right now, we are getting cooperation only from one side, the Jeep driver,” said Matthew Longshore, the public information officer for the Aurora Police Department. “He is telling us his Jeep was surrounded. He felt threatened, and felt he was going to get injured, so he needed to get out of there.”

Austin police released a statement saying they are trying to reconcile eyewitness accounts that offer “different versions of the incident.”

Since the eruption of coast-to-coast protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, dozens of motorists have been recorded driving their vehicles into marchers on city streets or highways. The encounters have produced terrifying videos of protesters leaping to safety or being rammed by vehicles, the latest sign of the nation’s political and cultural division.

Researcher Ari Weil, of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST) at the University of Chicago, has documented 75 cases of drivers moving into protests between May 27 and July 7 — 68 involving civilians and seven involving law enforcement.

But prosecutors had filed charges in just 33 of those cases, with drivers accused of recklessness or felony assault and, in one case, a state hate crimes charge.

Weil, the deputy research director at CPOST, said the use of vehicles as weapons has characteristics of the attacks that Islamist extremists urged followers to embrace over the past decade.

In more recent years, Weil has seen white supremacist groups in the United States embrace and share online memes that glorify the use of cars against protesters, some of which refer to the 2017 killing of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. Heyer died after a self-avowed white supremacist drove his vehicle into a crowd that had gathered to oppose a “Unite the Right” rally.

The incidents highlight just how dangerous some protests have become, including demonstrators now arming themselves to try to self-police their events.

“A protester has to be protected the same way that a citizen who is just walking down the street and gets attacked would be protected by law enforcement,” said Chris Stewart, a veteran civil rights attorney in Atlanta. “So, if someone is using a deadly weapon, which is a car, it would be mind-boggling that they wouldn’t be charged, because a vehicle is a weapon.”

But Stewart said he doubts that the Justice Department under Attorney General William P. Barr has the political will to take on any of these cases as hate crime or civil rights violations.

“I can get barely get the Department of Justice involved in my cases of outright murder on video of black men,” Stewart said. “So they darn sure are not going to get involved in these.”

Vehicle intrusions reemerged with deadly consequences over the weekend as demonstrators came out to oppose President Trump’s deployment of federal agents to Portland, Ore. On Saturday, gunfire erupted in Austin and Aurora when motorists and protesters encountered one another.

In Austin, a motorist shot and killed a demonstrator who had been carrying an assault rifle. Some Austin protesters had begun arming themselves because they had been seeing armed counterprotesters, said Iana Witham, 35, who knew the shooting victim.

In Aurora, two protesters were wounded during a march on an interstate highway. The shooting happened after a motorist in a Jeep drove into the demonstrators, apparently prompting a protester to start shooting to get the driver to stop.

Whether the motorists involved in these incidents have “malicious intent” is often hard to determine, said Weil, the researcher. He has been able to classify only 27 of the incidents as suspected malicious, he said, such as a driver having known affiliations with an extremist group, making threatening or offensive comments, or showing obvious signs of premeditation.

“There are a variety of actors, and it’s not just the standard Klansman doing this,” Weil said.

In one case last month in Seattle, an African American man is suspected of striking and killing a protester. Dawit Kelete has since been charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, both felonies, as well as reckless driving. Kelete’s lawyer, John Henry Browne, told the Associated Press that the crash was a “horrible, horrible accident” and was not intentional.

But there has been outcry in other cities after prosecutors have opted not to file charges against drivers who plow into protests.

In one incident captured on video and shared widely on social media, a truck with a horse trailer is seen spiraling through protesters on Interstate 244 in Tulsa on May 31. At least two protesters suffered minor injuries. The video then shows protesters charging the truck, pounding on its windows and screaming obscenities at the driver.

Last week, Tulsa County District Attorney Stephen A. Kunzweiler (R) announced that he would not press charges against the driver, saying the driver and his family are the ones who were the victims of “a violent and unprovoked attack by multiple individuals who unnecessarily escalated an already dangerous circumstance by obstructing an interstate highway.”

“Although the claim may be that this was a peaceful protest, there was nothing peaceful about the targeting and attack on this family,” Kunzweiler said in announcing his decision.

In other cities, protesters have criticized how long it took prosecutors to file charges.

On June 4 in Mishawaka, Ind., protesters said a car circled them several times before the driver approached and accelerated through the crowd on a bridge, injuring one of the protesters.

“The look the driver had on his face, the hate on his face, I can definitely vouch it was deliberate,” one demonstrator, 21-year-old Noemi Toroczkai, said in an interview after the incident.

But instead of making an immediate arrest, police released the driver pending an investigation. Enraged protesters started an online petition demanding justice.

Last week, more than six weeks after the incident, the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office charged the man with felony criminal recklessness. Protesters say they want additional charges to be filed.

“I feel we have not been treated fairly, because he was definitely trying to harm us, and it was also a hit-and-run,” said Miahlynn Thornton, 24.

In other cities, attorneys representing the drivers say police and prosecutors are showing good judgment in not rushing to file charges.

In late June, a video made the rounds on social media that appeared to show a driver running into a demonstrator during a Juneteenth demonstration, and initial media reports suggested that the driver also fired on the crowd.

But the driver’s attorney, Titus T. Nichols, said he has since obtained video evidence that shows his client was threatened after he mistakenly turned into the demonstrators’ path. The man, who was armed but never fired his weapon, attempted to flee the scene, Nichols said. That is when one of the protesters shot at his car, Nichols said.

“I am just thankful there is video and photographs to prove it, so the narrative is not that my client was trying to barrel through a crowd of protesters,” Nichols said.