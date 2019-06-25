FILE - In this June 1, 2019, file photo, a law enforcement official stands at an entrance to a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. Two state lawmakers are calling for Virginia Beach’s City Council to open an independent investigation into the mass shooting that claimed 12 lives in a municipal building last month . (Patrick Semansky, File/Associated Press)

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach may soon commission an independent investigation into the mass shooting that claimed 12 lives last month, but the findings might not come out quickly enough for some victims’ families and state lawmakers.

James Wood, a City Council member and Virginia Beach’s vice mayor, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a proposed resolution calling for an independent review is in the works. He said he hopes the council votes for it on July 2.

The investigation would be conducted by an independent entity such as a law firm and would be similar to those that followed the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech and the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, Wood said.

The proposed measure says the work would begin once police confirm that it won’t affect their own investigation, Wood said.

“I understand that there is a desire by the victims’ families to get information out,” Wood said. “But it has to be comprehensive information. I don’t believe a thorough, independent review would release things immediately.”

Police and city officials have not released details on any possible motive for the May 31 shooting. They say they have no time frame for when the police investigation will be completed.

City engineer DeWayne Craddock submitted his resignation notice the same day he opened fire in the municipal building where he worked.

Calls have been mounting for the immediate release of more details. Concerns have been raised about Craddock’s behavior before the shooting as well as the police response to the massacre.

The latest call for information came from two state lawmakers who represent parts of Virginia Beach. Cheryl Turpin and Kelly Convirs-Fowler released a statement Monday that said elected officials have not received a briefing since the week of the shooting.

Turpin and Convirs-Fowler are both Democrats in Virginia’s House of Delegates. Convirs-Fowler said they need as much information as possible before a special legislative session on July 9 that Gov. Ralph Northam convened in the tragedy’s wake.

Northam, a Democrat, said he wants the Republican-led General Assembly to consider several gun control measures, including bans on silencers and high-capacity magazines that are similar to the ones Craddock used. Republicans have given little indication that they plan to follow Northam’s agenda.

“The General Assembly must know every detail of the events leading up to the 31st, as these details may help save lives,” Convirs-Fowler said in a statement. “We urge transparency and decisiveness from our fellow leaders without delay.”

In their letter to council members, Turpin and Convirs-Fowler also cited an AP report that police lacked keycard access to parts of the building as they tried to get to the shooter.

“We have also heard of other communication failures and delays that took place in the aftermath of the shooting events,” the letter said. “There is yet another report that family members of victims are not receiving adequate information about the city lead investigation.”

The lawyer for the family of one woman who was killed, Kate Nixon, said that she had written Craddock up at work and thought he had a poor attitude. Attorney Kevin Martingayle also said the city should release Craddock’s full employment record.

Wood, the city’s vice mayor, said an independent review should ultimately satisfy victims’ families and lawmakers desire for information.

Michael Berlucchi, another council member, said in an email: “It is important for all of us to know what happened and to have complete confidence in the investigation’s conclusions so that we can grieve and heal. I also respect the work being conducted by law enforcement professionals and believe it is important to maintain the integrity of their efforts.”

