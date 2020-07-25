The council voted unanimously Thursday night to begin the removal process. The council had listened to dozens of speakers and decided the monument is viewed by many as divisive and a painful reminder of the past.
The statue recently had been completely covered, with a locked gate around it following recent protests and vandalism at other Confederate monuments.
The monument will be stored for now. The city now must wait for any offers from historical groups or other entities that might want to take the monument.
