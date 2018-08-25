CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A southwest Virginia sheriff’s office says deputies fatally shot an armed man after he ignored commands and approached them “in a threatening manner.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a 911 call about a “disturbed individual” at a home in the Christiansburg area Saturday morning.

The news release says the deputies encountered an 18-year-old male who produced a firearm, ignored commands to stop and continued moving toward the deputies “in a threatening manner.”

The sheriff’s office says the deputies shot the man, then summoned rescue personnel and rendered first aid. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital at 9:45 a.m.

The deputies were unharmed. They were not immediately identified, nor was the suspect.

Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting.

No further details were immediately released.

