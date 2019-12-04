Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that Berry was struck when a gunman fired at an adjacent home. Afzal said the 33-year-old mother of three was shielding her child when the gunfire started.
Police said a silver or gold SUV was seen leaving the area.
During a news conference at fire headquarters Tuesday, Berry’s family pleaded with the public to provide leads to investigators.
___
