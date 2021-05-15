Youngkin, for his part, sought to address criticism that he refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of Biden’s victory. His campaign circulated an excerpt from an interview with Bloomberg Radio in which he was asked if Biden’s win was legitimate, and Youngkin responded “Of course! He’s our president. He slept in the White House last night. He’s addressed a Joint Session of Congress. He’s signing executive orders that I wish he wasn’t signing. So, let’s look forward and just recognize that what we have to do is lead.”