CURRITUCK, N.C. — A system to charge non-residents for parking on some beaches of a North Carolina county is being challenged in court.

The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports the Virginia Four Wheel Drive Association has sued in Currituck County Superior Court. The lawsuit seeks a court order ending enforcement of the new parking system along with monetary damages.

Under the system, people who aren’t residents of Currituck County must buy passes to park on a 13-mile stretch of the county’s northern beaches. The system requires non-Currituck residents to pay $50 for a 10-day pass or $150 for a seasonal pass.

County attorney Ike McCree said Monday that he has filed a motion for a 30-day extension to give the county more time to respond to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.