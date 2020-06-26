Nunes “seeks to have the court treat Twitter as the publisher or speaker of the content provided by others based on its allowing or not allowing certain content to be on its internet platform,” Marshall said in his ruling. “The court refuses to do so.”
Nunes had accused Twitter of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”
The newspaper reported that a Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow,” are still defendants in the case.
Nunes’ attorney and his congressional office did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.
