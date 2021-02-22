By Associated PressFeb. 22, 2021 at 5:41 p.m. UTCRICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers give final approval to bill ending the death penalty; governor expected to sign measure into law.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy