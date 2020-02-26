“We just made Virginia a safer and more fair state for everyone,” James Parrish, Director of the Virginia Values Coalition, a group of statewide and national organizations and individuals pushing for the protections, said in a statement.
Opponents have raised religious liberty concerns about the measure that passed the Senate with bipartisan support.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports the bill and was expected to sign it.
