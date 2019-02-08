Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax smiles during the senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A California woman has accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Legislative Black Caucus calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to step down as he faces sexual assault allegations.

