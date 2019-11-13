Police Lt. Brad Conner says the woman had called a Lyft ride to take her from Richmond to Chesterfield. He says the woman reported being assaulted at the end of the ride, just outside of her home. Sauvager was later identified as the driver and arrested. He’s being held without bond at a regional jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
An investigation is ongoing.
