Lewis is under police guard at a Baltimore hospital, where he is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds from officers who returned fire.
The two officers — Bryan Snyder, 43, and Kristen Kowalsky, 32 — were taken to the same hospital for treatment. Authorities said Friday that their conditions were stable and they were awake.
Police approached Lewis on Friday afternoon after receiving a call about a suspicious man with a gun. State police said Saturday that the officers found Lewis sitting on an electrical box with a gun. The officers asked Lewis to show his hands but were ignored, police said.
Moments later, police said, Lewis began to walk away from the officers, then turned around and shot the officers with a handgun. The officers then returned fire.