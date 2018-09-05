CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia man convicted of an assault against the organizer of last summer’s violent white nationalist rally during a news conference has been handed a $1 fine.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Winder could be seen on video punching Jason Kessler, who was mobbed after he attempted to hold a news conference on the day after violence erupted in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reports Winder was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery for a second time during an appeal trial Tuesday. The jury could have sentenced Winder to up to 12 months of jail time and $2,500 in fines. They decided to give him a $1 fine with no jail time.

The newspaper reports that a couple of jurors could be seen tearing up as their verdict was read.

