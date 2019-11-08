Prosecutors said Thumma “manipulated, tormented and terrorized” the two women and their families for a year until his arrest in April 2019.

Prosecutor Brian R. Hood said Thumma was on a “campaign to ruin” them for leaving him. He shared photos from anonymous accounts and later broke into one women’s Twitter account to share the images. He demanded $25,000 worth of bitcoin from the other woman.

Thumma said in court that he feels “really bad for what I did.”

