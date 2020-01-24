The motorist then accelerated “at some point during the encounter,” dragging her along with the car, the statement said. The officer was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.
The vehicle crashed nearby and the driver was taken into custody, police told news outlets . The officer and the driver weren’t immediately identified.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional details were immediately released.
