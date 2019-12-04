ROANOKE, Va. — Officials of a Virginia city have rebuffed pleas by gun advocates asking it to declare the city a so-called “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea on Monday announced at a packed city council meeting that he sees no benefit in validating what the U.S. Constitution already guarantees. The declaration to a room mostly filled with people wearing stickers claiming “guns save lives” was met with shouted comments, most audible was “We will not comply.”