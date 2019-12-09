Jenkins made the vow last Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting where the board agreed to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, news outlets reported. The Culpeper board unanimously agreed on the resolution, joining the counties of Alleghany, Roanoke and Halifax, WDBJ-TV reported.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures now that voters have elected Democratic majorities of in both legislative chambers.
