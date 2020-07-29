The judge said Tuesday that Vargas consciously sought out “a protector of the neighborhood and the community” before bludgeoning him four times with the hammer inside his greater Richmond area home on April 2, 2019. Vargas, now 18, was 16 at the time.
Prosecutors said that after the killing, Vargas returned to Walker’s home to scrawl graffiti and make it appear Walker was killed during a robbery by a gang member.
Vargas pleaded guilty to the slaying in January. A related robbery charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
After rejecting a defense plea to commit Vargas for mental health treatment, the judge sentenced Vargas to 60 years in prison with 25 years suspended on his conviction of first-degree murder. He is to serve all 35 years of active time as an adult.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.