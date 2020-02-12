Bannister was wanted in Stafford County, Virginia, on four counts of abduction, filing a false police report, and violating a court order.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into Bannister began last June when she told deputies her children were being abused by a family member. The investigation by the sheriff’s office and Child Protection Services determined that the accusations were baseless.

Bannister went on a planned vacation shortly before the Stafford County Juvenile Domestic & Relations Court granted custody of the children to their father. Bannister refused to give the children up.

She later petitioned for custody in Alabama but was ordered to return the children. Bannister fled and led authorities on a chase through at least eight states, including Wisconsin, Texas and Colorado.

Bannister was being held in Indiana until she could be extradited to Virginia.

It’s unclear whether Bannister had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.