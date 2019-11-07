Gaston returned to the courtroom to pick up a binder that had been left behind, and that’s when Circuit Judge Stephen Mahan called her to the defense table to explain her behavior. She responded that she was angry.
For her outburst, Gaston was found in contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in jail.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD