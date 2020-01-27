White’s body was found at his home in April 2018 while his head was found in nearby woods.

A neighbor called police after seeing Mills covered in blood. She was wearing one glove, and a second glove matching the one she was wearing was found in the bedroom of White’s home, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said Mills gave a sheriff’s deputy a false identify and claimed she had been thrown through a glass door but wouldn’t disclose her attacker.

Mills was brought in for questioning and told a deputy, “you have to take me back and let me get my heads,” the complaint said.