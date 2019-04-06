WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Winners of the 2018 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters contest have been announced in White Sulphur Springs.

Thirty stations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 432 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2018. The awards are being presented Saturday at the broadcasters group’s annual meeting at The Greenbrier Resort.

WDBJ-TV reporter Joe Dashiell was named the recipient of the Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award. WCHS/WVAH-TV news photographer Brad Rice was named as the recipient of the West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award.

