It comes through in Maddie’s screams. The shrieks that interrupt a puzzle that was otherwise going well, or when she decides a hill is too much for her Frozen bicycle and her 3-year-old body. When we have mac and cheese instead of peanut butter and jelly, even though she asked for mac and cheese. When she wants to chalk on the driveway but can’t find the pink chalk. She asks several times a day what day it is. She draws on the walls again, like she did last March. “I’m sick today,” she tells me, except she isn’t. She wears her backpack to breakfast. And then she is screaming again, and this time I don’t know why.