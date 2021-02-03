But the state appears be to be coming off a surge of hospitalizations that coincided with the holiday season. The state had peaked at 474 hospitalizations on Jan. 12.
The number had been falling before the small increase that has occurred over the last few days.
“Now we’re down on the other side of that, hopefully, fingers crossed” Gov. John Carney said at his COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday. “That’s still comparable to the peak back in the spring. … We’re headed in the right direction. We still need folks to keep wearing their masks and keep social distanced. Make sure you follow the rules for indoor gatherings.”
