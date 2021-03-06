In-person visits were suspended in November as COVID-19 cases increased across the state and among inmates.
The most recent report from the state shows that seven of its eight correctional facilities don’t have any active coronavirus cases among inmates. The Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington reports one symptomatic inmate and two who are asymptomatic.
