MIAMI — Officials say a volunteer was bitten by an orangutan at a Florida zoo.

News outlets report that the attack occurred Wednesday afternoon at Jungle Island in Miami.

The park released a statement saying an experienced volunteer working with the orangutan enrichment program received an injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening. An initial response team and primate keepers responded quickly to render aid.

Miami Fire Rescue workers transported the volunteer to a local hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.